Economic gobbledygook?

Sir, – It appears as if the ESRI has its “gobbledygook generator” working overtime, as evidenced in “ESRI says Irish house prices have over-corrected” (Business, November 11th). It informs us that “much greater emphasis should be given to modelling key taxation aggregates in framing fiscal policy decisions”, and that “it is regrettable the macroprudential measures were not implemented on an explicit rules basis, which incorporate a counter-cyclical component”.

Whatever happened to plain English ? – Yours, etc,

PATRICK NEVIN,

Killiney, Co Dublin.