Eating and driving
Sir, – Danny Healy-Rae’s opinions have no basis in reality, and are abhorrent for any who have suffered loss due to drink driving (“Danny Healy-Rae compares drink-driving to eating a meal”, May 17th).
I would plead that you refrain from publishing quotes from him in the future, as publicity is oxygen to those as ignorant as him. To suggest a full meal is as detrimental to your ability to drive as alcohol is quite simply ludicrous. – Yours, etc,
Dr OISÍN
HANNIGAN WATTS,
Research Registrar,
St James’s Hospital,
Dublin 8.
Sir, – I wait with bated breath to see how Danny Healy Rae will put the demise of Kerry’s giant squid down to poor driving performance. – Yours, etc,
MARCUS McINERNEY ,
Dunboyne, Co Meath.