Eating and driving

Sir, – Danny Healy-Rae’s opinions have no basis in reality, and are abhorrent for any who have suffered loss due to drink driving (“Danny Healy-Rae compares drink-driving to eating a meal”, May 17th).

I would plead that you refrain from publishing quotes from him in the future, as publicity is oxygen to those as ignorant as him. To suggest a full meal is as detrimental to your ability to drive as alcohol is quite simply ludicrous. – Yours, etc,

Dr OISÍN

HANNIGAN WATTS,

Research Registrar,

St James’s Hospital,

Dublin 8.

Sir, – I wait with bated breath to see how Danny Healy Rae will put the demise of Kerry’s giant squid down to poor driving performance. – Yours, etc,

MARCUS McINERNEY ,

Dunboyne, Co Meath.