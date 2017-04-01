Earning forgiveness

Sir, – Breda O’Brien misses an important point in relation to Norman Tebbit’s inability to forgive Martin McGuinness (“Tebbit is wrong to say forgiveness was not earned”, Opinion & Analysis, March 25th). True forgiveness presupposes some form of resolution, which in turn, is usually dependant on the passage of time. In Norman Tebbit’s situation, there is no resolution and seemingly no end to his suffering and that of his wife. He cares for his wife on a daily and nightly basis, and in doing so is constantly reminded of the terrible events which precipitated her physical and his emotional trauma. – Yours, etc,

MARGARET HOUGH,

Newtowncunningham,

Donegal.