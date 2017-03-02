Sir, – Teachers in early years education working on 10-month contracts receive payment only when in contact with children; nothing is paid for bank holidays, half-terms, Christmas or Easter holidays. They pay for their Garda vetting, first aid courses and inspections. On top of that, there are courses such as food handling, which are obligatory for those providing food, and which can be expensive. There are, of course, no pension arrangements. – Yours, etc,

AGNES McEVILLY,

Rosscahill, Co Galway.