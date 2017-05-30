Sir, – I think Leo Varadkar should be made aware that I have formed the “We’ll Get Up When We’re Tired in Bed” movement. The size of the marches will put the water protesters to shame. Naturally, these marches will be much later in the day. – Yours, etc,

JOHN McDWYER,

Carrick on Shannon,

Co Leitrim.

Sir, – Do Leo Varadkar’s “early risers” also get hungrier than most by noon and need to have their dinners in the middle of the day? If so, perhaps Leo Varadkar has much more in common with Michael Healy-Rae than he is letting on. – Yours, etc,

BILL McCONNELL,

Trá Lí,

Co Chiarraí.