Sir, – Further to “East seeks to brand itself as a tourism hotspot” (September 29th), the Dunbrody Famine ship is not a “restored 170-year-old vessel”. She is in fact only about 15 years old. The vessel currently moored in New Ross is a replica of the original Dunbrody, which was lost off the Labrador Coast around 1875. – Yours, etc,

COLIN BECKER,

Galway.