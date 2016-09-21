Dublin v Mayo

Sir, – “Mayo v Dublin” reads your heading (September 20th). That ordering of teams puts Mayo on the back foot. I call for a public inquiry! – Yours, etc,

OLIVER McGRANE,

Dublin 16.

Sir, – Michael Rooney is right (September 19th). Senators should get tickets for the All-Ireland replay. In fact, they should be introduced to the crowd at half-time to allow people to show what they think of their contribution to the country. That would be interesting. – Yours, etc,

BRIAN CULLEN,

Dublin 16.