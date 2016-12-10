Dublin traffic woes and a new ring road

Sir, – It would be to the public’s advantage if Minister for Transport and Sport Shane Ross were to apply himself to ameliorating the almost daily hold-ups on the main routes in and out of Dublin, due in large part to road traffic accidents.

That is if he can tear himself away from the judiciary.

I suggest that he give strong consideration to building a second ring road around Dublin as an appropriate solution to the traffic problem. – Yours, etc,

AINE HOLT

Dublin 15.