Dublin Bus strike and commuters

Sir, – Is it not time that Dublin Bus passengers, sometimes known as customers, were given a proper say when dumped upon by striking unions and an ineffectual Minister for Transport? – Yours, etc,

PATRICK O’BYRNE,

Phibsborough,

Dublin 7.

Sir, – Given that the drivers have not had a wage increase in eight years and are seeking a very modest 5 per cent pay rise per annum in a climate where they have, like all Irish workers, had to endure an unceasing onslaught of levies, cuts and taxes, I fail to see how any reasonable person could find such demands excessive.

Further stoppages loom before the inevitable compromise is reached.

Unfortunately, the Minister for Transport is the person least placed to bring together the cool heads on both sides necessary to broker a deal in the short term. – Yours, etc,

JD MANGAN,

Stillorgan,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – Endless subvention for multinationals, reduced subvention for the travelling public and bus workers.

On which country’s behalf does our Government govern? – Yours, etc,

EUGENE TANNAM,

Firhouse,

Dublin 24.