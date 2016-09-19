Dublin Bus and public transport

Sir, – Eugene Tannam and JD Mangan call for increased exchequer funding for Dublin Bus (September 17th).

I can perhaps sympathise with Eugene Tannam’s objective of a better-funded and better-quality services, even though I doubt that throwing more money at existing structures will have the desired result. It is likely to make existing service levels more expensive for the unfortunate taxpayer and passenger.

Mr Mangan, by contrast, wants more public money just to increase the pay of drivers, seemingly to compensate them for the fear or threat of having Dublin Bus compete for the right to operate some services. This is a bizarre way of determining pay.

If anything is going to advance the cause of privatisation and competitive tendering, it is the behaviour of the rent-seeking transport unions. – Yours, etc,

JOHN SHEEHAN,

Dublin 14.

Sir, – Why are the Army lorries not already on the streets and easing the hardship suffered by these communities in Dublin who have the misfortune to depend on public transport?

Serving abroad in great numbers may be laudable, but is it not time for the Defence Forces to earn its keep at home, even in small part? – Yours, etc,

PEADAR KELLY,

Ballymun, Dublin 11.

Sir, – Increasingly our basic needs have become a commodity to be purchased by those who can afford to do so – health, education, housing, transport,childcare, elderly care. If you do not have the means you are dependant on society to provide, at its discretion. Private ownership of the means of production is seen as an absolute right carrying no social obligation. And so we have calls for the privatisation of Dublin Bus, simply because its workforce had the courage to withdraw its labour in the pursuit of a living wage. As a commuter on the 123 bus, I applaud the subsidised service my taxes support. Long may Dublin Bus be an inclusive public service available to all our citizens. – Is mise,

ADVERTISEMENT

CLARE BOURKE,

Fairview, Dublin 3.

Sir, – As a lifelong trade union member, I find myself in broad support of the demands of the Dublin Bus drivers, but as a commuter I find it appalling that ordinary commuters are being held to ransom yet again by transport workers. Can I recommend to your readers the joys of motorcycling to work? Small, low-powered motorcycles are reasonably safe if riders are trained, extremely economical to run and there are no parking problems. In addition there are now excellent rain-suits available for protection from the elements. – Yours, etc,

GARRY BURY,

Dalkey,

Co Dublin.