Dublin and traffic planning

Sir, – In his letter on the Liffey cycle route, Justin Deegan (October 8th) says he needs his vehicle for work purposes, but perhaps he fails to see that access will be maintained for those who need to drive but that most people don’t need to.

Yes, Amsterdam has a metro rail network today, but it started making its city streets walking- and cycling-friendly before that rail network was in place.

Some people think Amsterdam today looks like it always did, but the city had to battle to make space for urban living, walking and cycling. Amsterdam and most of the Netherlands had become dominated by cars, and it took public protests and brave politicians to make change happen.

The latest Liffey cycle route plan does not just give priority to cycling. Walkers, buses and Luas were going to be affected in some previous proposals, and all will be prioritised in the new plan. Asking some drivers to go an extra mile is a small price to pay compared to the benefits of a more attractive, sustainable, and healthier capital city. – Yours, etc,

CIAN GINTY,

Ballina,

Co Mayo.