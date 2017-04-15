Dry days in O’Donoghue’s

A chara, – Dessie Hynes (“Serving Ronnie Drew fake G&Ts on Good Friday”, Home News, April 15th) well deserves his honoured place in our cultural history. I will be grateful, for instance, for the one brief moment when I met Seosamh Ó hÉanaí ­ there.

But O’Donoghue’s was not quite as accepting of diversity as Dessie suggests. Back in the late 1960s three engineering students from round the corner in Merrion Street ordered coffee there.

One of us later became international vice-president of a multinational, one ran his own business, and I dabbled later in teaching and politics. Our coffee was refused though. “Your hair is too long”! – Is mise,

BRENDAN RYAN,

Montenotte,

Cork.