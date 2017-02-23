Sir, – In the depths of February, all our immune systems are put to the test. As a secondary school teacher on midterm break this week, I find myself getting over laryngitis only to be hit with a dose of tonsillitis. I decided to look into the Drugs Payment Scheme. As per the HSE website, “Under the Drugs Payment Scheme, an individual or family in Ireland only (sic) has to pay €144 each month for approved prescribed drugs, medicines and certain appliances for use by that person or his or her family in that month”. Thankfully I do not fall ill too frequently, but does this not seem like a terribly high monthly threshold to reach before claiming some assistance? There must be individuals in our society who are not eligible for a medical card but rely on frequent medication. This is another incredible financial pressure on individuals and families. – Yours, etc,

NADINE COSGROVE,

Clontarf,

Co Dublin.