Drink-driving and public transport

Sir, – With both Irish Rail and Bus Éireann suffering losses in revenue and the increase in prosecutions for drink-driving, I would strongly advise Minister for Transport Michael Ross to discuss a radical overhaul of the timetables on our bus and rail services to facilitate people leaving the pubs at closing time. A decent transport system with realistic fares would certainly reduce the amount of people taking their cars to the pub in the first instance. – Yours, etc,

ROBIN D HEATHER,

Wicklow Town.