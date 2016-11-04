Dress code in Leinster House

Sir, – Oliver Callan champions TDs being allowed to wear what they like, but not behave how they like (Opinion, October 29th).

Where do we go from here when everything is now acceptable in this liberated world? I sometimes wonder, if there are to be no standards why do we bother to wash, brush our hair, clean our teeth or tidy our houses? Surely we can just live like animals and this is acceptable.

If public representatives cannot wear neat and tidy clothes, whether this disguises their true nature or not, and behave in respect for the positions they are elected to hold, then please don’t bother to stand for election. – Yours, etc,

XENIA MEATH

Killruddery,

Co Wicklow.