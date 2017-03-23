Dress code in Dáil Éireann

Sir, – This is the 21st century. Is the Dáil Committee on Procedures aware of this? The days of formal wear and the enforcement of the wearing of same are gone. What difference does a pair of jeans or a three-piece suit make to a TD’s ability to legislate? – Yours, etc,

PADRAIG F DINNEEN,

Blackrock,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – The Dáil dress code states that TDs’ attire should reflect “the dignity of the House”. Bearing in mind the absence of dignity frequently demonstrated in Dáil Éireann, perhaps an absence of clothing would be the most appropriate attire. – Yours, etc,

MARY MORRISSEY,

Castletownbere,

Co Cork.