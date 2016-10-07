Down syndrome and the ‘new eugenics’

Sir, – Prof William Reville describes eugenics as a current movement with a goal of terminating pregnancies in which foetal genetic defects are identified, specifying Down syndrome as an example (“Eugenics is wrong about Down syndrome”, Science, October 5th).

It needs to be stressed that mainstream clinical genetics care owes nothing to fringe eugenics proponents, and that termination of pregnancy is not the goal of any geneticist.

In fact, as we learn more about our DNA sequence, it has become clear that every human being has approximately 20 (out of over 20,000) genes that are completely inactivated by mutations. Some mutations cause more problems than others.

It is the role of the clinical geneticist to provide that information to the patient or the family, allowing them to make their own medical decisions.

We are all mutants; to imply that there exist any medical caregivers who are imposing a eugenics perspective on their patients is harmfully misleading. – Yours, etc,

Prof JOHN M GREALLY,

Professor of Genetics,

Albert Einstein College

of Medicine,

Bronx,

New York.

Sir – William Reville, writing about the new eugenics, quoted the advice given by Richard Dawkins to mothers who know they are carrying a foetus with Down syndrome: “Abort it and try again”.

The use of the word “it” in that sentence indicates a profound lack of kindness and sense of common humanity. The foetus in question is a “him” or “her” en route to becoming a “you” , a fellow traveller in the world. – Yours, etc,

DENIS COTTER,

Middleburg,

Virginia.

Sir, – William Reville quotes Julian Savulescu, professor of practical ethics at the University of Oxford, who says that “we have a moral obligation as a species to enhance ourselves”. I am curious to know how one defines such enhancement and what qualities lead to it. Beauty? Intelligence? Entrepreneurial skills? Kindness? Empathy? The possibility of contributing economically to society?

I am the parent of a 27-year-old man who has Down syndrome and autism. Life can be frustrating for him.

He has the same need for independence and autonomy as any other person his age and this is just not possible. His autism means that he has a lot of sensory difficulties as well.

But his emotional intelligence is off the scale. He has an extraordinary ability to sense when someone is unhappy or worried or lonely and will seek to comfort them. He is unfailingly kind. He is totally non-judgmental; he accepts everyone as he finds them. He is not impressed by the things the world values – wealth, education, achievements, beauty (although he does have an eye for a pretty girl!). I am convinced that he is right and the world is wrong.

I would never have chosen to have a child with Down syndrome; if I could somehow have known before I became pregnant I wouldn’t have. So I make no judgment on anyone who feels that they could not cope. But there are no words to describe how much our son has enriched all our lives.

Also, despite his difficulties, for the vast majority of the time, he is happy and contented himself.

If the stated aim of new eugenics is “to produce the highest-quality babies”, I want you to know that, in our family, we believe we got one. – Yours, etc,

SHEILA BECKETT,

Dublin 13.