Down syndrome and the Eighth Amendment

Sir, – I was shocked to hear the grim statistics given by Dr Peter McParland of the National Maternity Hospital, at the Citizens’ Assembly, regarding the abortion of babies with Down syndrome. These statistics show that many European countries aim to become “Down-syndrome free”. Dr McParland explained that Iceland has not had a baby born with Down syndrome in four years, and in Denmark only a few have been born. Even recently, French television officials refused to air an award-winning video for World Down Syndrome Day.

Our pro-life laws protect a vulnerable group of citizens – babies with special needs. They have a right to grow and live in our country without fear of being killed by a torturous abortion procedure. If we remove our Eighth Amendment, many families could be influenced by pressure and fear to abort, as our medical and social culture changes, as will inevitably happen when the abortion industry and its accompanying culture takes hold. – Yours, etc,

THERESA JOHNSTON,

Crozon,

Sligo.