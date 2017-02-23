Donegal – the forgotten county?

Sir, – Donegal has been selected by National Geographic as the coolest place on the planet. However, we have limited cancer services, no cardiac catheterisation service, no train service and no motorway connection. Soon you will require two Border crossings to get to us. Now the latest proposal is to do away with our express bus service. Other than as a quaint, scenic, somewhat isolated kind of a place to come to on your holidays, do you want us at all? – Yours, etc,

AIDAN O’DOHERTY,

Donegal Town.