Donald Trump’s plans for office

Sir, – Reality is really beginning to dawn on me now as Donald Trump starts drip-feeding us on what he is set to implement in his first 100 days as US president. All the while I am clinging to the hope that the “reverberations” of those first 100 days will initiate the derailing of the “populist revolution” and its propaganda of irresponsibility, especially keeping in mind the critical elections in France and Germany due in 2017. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL GANNON,

Kilkenny.