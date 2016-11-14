Donald Trump and the White House

Sir, – Recent events call to mind a quote from HL Mencken who, in the early 20th century, wrote: “On some great and glorious day the plain folks of the land will reach their heart’s desire at last, and the White House will be adorned by a downright moron”. – Yours, etc,

TAUNA O’CONNELL,

Blackrock,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – Talent is the passport to success, but excess is the passport to the White House! – Yours, etc,

OLIVER McGRANE,

Rathfarnham,

Dublin 16.

Sir, – If I had a vote in the US, there is no way I would have voted for Trump or Clinton, but I can clearly see why Trump won. Successive American governments have indulged in immoral and expensive imperial adventures which have beggared the country, instead of looking after their own country and their own people. In the course of this profligate spending ruling elites have shamelessly sacrificed the lives of tens of thousands of young American citizens, and for what purpose? The net result, I think it is fair to say, is that internationally the US is regarded as a bully and a threat to global peace and stability. Can one blame the hard-done by people of America for electing a man who has promised them he will concentrate on rebuilding the economy and providing much-needed employment? We here in Ireland my not like his plan to seek the return home of US companies based abroad, but if the boot were on the other foot and our industrial lifeblood was draining away, we might be singing a different song. – Yours, etc,

GEAROID KILGALLEN,

Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin.

Sir, – We shall overcomb. – Yours, etc,

TERRY CONNAUGHTON,

Ranelagh,

Dublin 6.

Sir, – Many years ago, collecting a consignment in the parcels depot of the local railway station, I observed to the porter in charge that, according to the sign over the door, he held “General Public Office”. “Yes”, he answered, “the office bit is grand, it’s the general public that’s the problem”. A bit like American democracy, seemingly. – Yours, etc,

DENIS BERGIN,

Birr,

Co Offaly.

Sir, – When self-satisfied media commentators, and others, complain that Trump and Brexit were backed by the “uneducated poor”, they display the arrogance and the denial that have fuelled the deep social and economic inequality and unrest.

The perfect storm beckons. – Yours, etc,

NIALL COLEMAN,

Monkstown,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – God help the children of a world ruled by people less inclusive than themselves. Who would have thought that ”growing up” was so regressive? – Yours, etc,

EUGENE TANNAM,

Firhouse,

Dublin 24.

Sir, – I earlier this year opined that we should not be too hard on Donald Trump because his nomination as the Republican Party candidate provided the only possible scenario in which Hillary Clinton could be elected President of the US. As it transpired, Mrs Clinton’s nomination as the Democratic nomination provided the only possible scenario in which Mr Trump could be elected as president of the US. Mea culpa. – Yours, etc,

DAVID WHITEHEAD,

Kinvara,

Co Galway.

Sir, – Our human species has morphed into a new and distinct species, homo economicus. This new hominid is admired for taking a consistent tough stance in dealing with world issues such as poverty, migration and the future of the planet. Women have once again being relegated to second-class citizenship, either back to the kitchen or maybe this time to the upmarket designer handbag store. Who could argue with the claim that money decidedly makes the western world go around and that homo economicus is the new god? – Yours, etc,

Dr GERALDINE

MOONEY SIMMIE,

Faculty of Education,

University of Limerick.