Donald Trump and the mass media

Sir, – I have finally joined the enlightened followers of Donald Trump, having watched his awe-inspiring and insightful utterances given generously to an unworthy media gathering. This much-maligned genius is indeed a shaman for our times who has come to show us the true path to political redemption. We should cast aside all notions of egalitarianism, fraternity, mutual respect, freedom of the press, and all the many other sins that beget democracy, and embrace the virtues of unbridled narcissism. Then, and only then, we will have the absolute right to be right, even when we couldn’t possibly be right! We are indeed fortunate to live in a time when such an enlightened one has come among us. – Yours, etc,

ADRIENNE GARVEY,

Dublin 8.

A chara, – Will people remember where they were and what they were doing when Donald Trump’s inauguration takes place? – Yours, etc,

DEREK HENRY CARR,

Dublin 2.

Sir, – The more we see of Donald Trump the more scared we should be at the thought that, in about a week, he’ll have access to the nuclear codes.

Now, where did I put Joe Jacob’s iodine tablets? – Yours, etc,

PETER MOLLOY,

Glenageary,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – As Donald Trump communicates primarily via Twitter, I was intrigued to see if 140 characters could convey anything meaningful but ran out of – Yours, etc,

IAN FLYNN,

Moycullen,

Co Galway.