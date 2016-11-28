Domestic violence Bill

Sir, – Studies in the US going back many years have indicated that women are as capable of initiating violence against their male partners almost as frequently as the reverse. Taking violence against children and old people into consideration, women are shown to be more violent. Research also shows that children are more likely to die at the hands of their mother than their father.

Domestic violence in all its forms is hugely regrettable. But it is not solely a feminist issue. If the impending Bill does not recognise the totality of domestic violence, a very unfortunate precedent will have been set. – Yours, etc,

JOHN O’LOUGHLIN,

Naas,

Co Kildare.