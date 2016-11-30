Sir, – I must respond to John O’Loughlin’s assertion that women are more violent than men with particular reference to domestic violence (November 28th).

Domestic violence is undoubtedly a gender-based crime. Over 40 years of data and peer-reviewed research from the UN, government, law enforcement and health organisations worldwide have confirmed that men are generally the perpetrators of domestic violence and that women are generally the victims.

In Ireland, the 2005 National Crime Council and ESRI research into the domestic abuse of women and men in Ireland found that one in seven women in Ireland, compared to one in 17 men, experience severe domestic violence.

Women are over twice as likely as men to have experienced severe physical abuse, seven times more likely to have experienced sexual abuse, and are more likely to experience serious injuries than men.

According to the same research, women are twice as likely to be injured as a result of domestic abuse; more likely to experience serious injuries; more likely to require medical attention as a result of abuse; and the impact of the abuse in terms of fear, distress and health impacts is more significant for women than men.

To properly tackle domestic violence and support those affected, it is vital that we recognise the gendered nature of the crime. – Yours, etc,

MARGARET MARTIN,

Director,

Women’s Aid,

Wilton Place,

Dublin 2.