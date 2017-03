Sir, – James Larkin (March 29th) decries the direct provision system as both “racist” and “discriminatory”.

The current system apples uniformly to all asylum seekers regardless of race and country of origin.

I am at a loss to understand how the consistent application of this standard, nationwide system meets the dictionary definition of either of Mr Larkin’s epithets. – Is mise,

MUIRIS Mac GEARAILT,

Dublin 15.