Sir, – I’m writing to express my disappointment with the amount of swearing creeping into The Irish Times, particularly the Magazine. The article “Dignity on a plate” (June 17th) featured the words “It’s f*ckin’ Instagram”, not only in the text, but in emboldened quotes, as well as “You can filter the shit out of it” in the text. At least “f*ckin’” got an asterisk.

The Magazine features the TV listings, and should be suitable for all the family to pick up and read. – Yours, etc,

SHEILA ROBINSON,

Cork.