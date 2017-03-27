Designing street furniture

Sir, – Miriam Mooney rightly draws attention to the exclusion of the poor and the less able-bodied among us from public space (March 20th).

I would like to add that where seating has been recently provided, such as on the Dublin quays, it is too low and has no back support. Thus the elderly and people with certain disabilities will continue to be excluded. What is wrong with designers? Have they never had to help their granny or grandpa up from a low seat? – Yours, etc,

IRIS LYLE,

Dublin 3.