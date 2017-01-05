Derry’s shirt tales

A chara, – As the son and nephew of a mother and several aunts who worked in Derry’s now-vanished shirt factories, I enjoyed Freya McClements’s Irishwoman’s Diary (“An Irishwoman’s Diary on Derry’s world-beating shirt factories”, December 4th), until the very last sentence, where she says that if you travel across the Craigavon Bridge to Derry’s Cityside and look to the right, you will see the site of Tillie and Henderson’s factory. No, you won’t. Like Karl Marx, mentioned in the article, it’s on the left. – Is mise,

JOE McLAUGHLIN,

Bonnyrigg,

Midlothian,

Scotland.