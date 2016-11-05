Delusion of climate change deniers

Sir, – Dick Ahlstrom’s summary of our global climate crisis (“Climate change enters dangerous new territory”, October 31st) was welcome both for its blunt clarity and its solid scientific grounding.

By contrast, Tony Carey’s “critique” of that article (Letters, November 3rd) is remarkable for how much error could be squeezed into so few words.

It would be risible were the stakes not so high.

The issues raised by Mr Carey are tired contrarian talking points, which interested readers will find readily debunked by any reputable climate science resource.

But many readers will understandably not have the time or interest to pursue this research, instead they will have been left with a pernicious doubt about the genuine gravity of our collective climate emergency.

I therefore appeal to The Irish Times to consider your own role of leadership in this critical societal discourse, to choose now to side clearly with the plight of the global poor and vulnerable (and yes, that leadership can and should extend even to the curation of your letters’ pages).

Geologically rapid climate disruption is real, is human caused, and is already having grave and profoundly inequitable impacts.

It is time – indeed, long past time – to reject the childish comforts of self-serving delusions and instead to embrace just, urgent and commensurate action.

– Yours, etc,

Prof BARRY McMULLIN

Faculty of Engineering and

Computing,

Dublin City University.