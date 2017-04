Sir, – When I came to Moate in the mid-1950s, the milk delivery man, a local farmer, used to leave the milk in a covered jug at the back door. A layer of rich cream would settle on top. Then progress brought the milk bottles, left outside the front door by a milkman driving a horse and cart. The horse never needed any instruction, knowing exactly when to amble across the street and what doors to stop at! – Yours, etc,

VERA HUGHES,

Moate,

Co Westmeath.