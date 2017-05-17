Sir, – JH Martin’s letter (May 16th) regarding delays at passport control in Dublin airport is unfortunately the standard experience.

I’m a regular flyer and am always delayed at passport control. I returned home on a Sunday evening recently and was subjected to a long delay even then. Worse, on that occasion, I had come from the UK and shouldn’t have even needed to show my passport – the common travel area prevails for now. Surely the authorities know roughly (or even exactly) how many people will go through each terminal at all times and could plan accordingly? – Yours, etc,

CLAIRE BRADLEY,

Swords,

Co Dublin.