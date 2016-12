Sir, – This week I bought my first vinyl record in over 20 years with great joy. I still have a turntable connected to my good old-fashioned hi-fi. It was Bruce Springsteen’s seminal album The River. It’s refreshing to see that the human moment has not been lost in these angst-ridden times of phishing and hackers. Let’s not dispose of the past until we have infallible confidence in the technological innovations of the future. – Yours, etc,

CORMAC MEEHAN,

Bundoran,

Co Donegal.