Defending daylight saving time

Sir, – In his rush to bash summer time (“Why are we still changing our clocks back?”, October 29th), Hugh Linehan is wrong when he states that “inevitably, a few people will forget about the change and miss their planes, trains and appointments”.

If you forget to put your watch or clock back an hour at the end of October, the worst that can happen is that you will turn up an hour early for your appointment the next day.

Every March and October this topic is fair game for backbench TDs and senators and I see this year a gaggle of MEPs with nothing better to do, or at least nothing that will get them soft press coverage.

Feature writers and idle politicians should take note that with the major exception of China, most countries at temperate latitudes observe some form of daylight saving time.

– Yours, etc,

MICHAEL COYLE

Foxrock,

Dublin 18.