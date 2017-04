Sir, – On my initial reading of “Feel of the hunt” (Magazine, April 8th) I expected to be angry, disgusted and appalled by the contentious issue of deer hunting. However, what an enlightening read it was. What a joy to see such gra and respect for nature and an understanding of the natural world which is lost to my generation. Thank you to Catherine Cleary for an engaging read. – Yours, etc,

AMY WALSH,

Bandon, Cork.