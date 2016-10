Sir, – What a wonderful photograph by Cyril Byrne on the front page of Saturday’s Irish Times, showing the fine mature antlers of three fallow male deer. However, you incorrectly call the animals “stags”. Fallow males are known as “bucks”. Red-deer males are stags. – Yours, etc,

BRIAN O’HARA,

Coopershill Fallow

Deer Farm,

Riverstown,

Co Sligo.