Sir, – For the record I would like to correct an error in your editorial “Death of an empire” (December 10th), which marked the 25th anniversary of the Belovezha Accords that dissolved the Soviet Union. The announcement of the accords was not made on December 9th, 1991, as stated in the editorial. As Moscow Correspondent of The Irish Times, I filed my report on the event shortly after it was announced by the official Soviet news agency TASS on December 8th. As the editorial states, signatories of the accords helped celebrate the anniversary at a conservative think tank in Washington. The prime mover of the dissolution, Boris Yeltsin, may have been there “in spirit” as he so often was when alive. – Yours, etc,

SEAMUS MARTIN,

Dublin 8.