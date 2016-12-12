Dealing with shortage of priests

Sir, – Somewhat belatedly I have read the opinion piece by Joe McVeigh (Opinion, December 29th) and one of his suggestions for dealing with the shortage of priests.

On occasion, the church which I attend has no priest to say Mass. This is dealt with by parishioners conducting a service which consists basically of readings for the day plus Communion using hosts which have already been consecrated.

Whether that is a long-term solution I do not know but I suspect it is better than just Bible reading.– Yours, etc,

GERALD MURPHY

Dublin 16.