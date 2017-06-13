David Norris and eulogies

Sir, – I like David Norris for the colourful character he is, but recording his own eulogy is purely egotistical (Rosita Boland, “‘I have already recorded my own eulogy’”, June 10th). – Yours, etc,

JEAN O’DONOGHUE,

Sutton, Dublin 13.

Sir, – I recall that David Norris wrote a thoughtful, amusing and heartfelt tribute to the late Victor Griffin (Appreciation, January 23rd). If he ever gives up the day job, he might consider a lucrative sideline in writing and recording eulogies. Better yet, he could deliver them in person. No microphone required. – Yours, etc,

MARY BYRNE,

Bray,

Co Wicklow.