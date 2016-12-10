Dart dividend and Luas lift

Sir, – Your report on the increase in values for property adjacent to transport routes which benefit from public infrastructure investment is hardly surprising. (News, December 7th)

What is surprising is that no attempt is made by the government, which has paid for this, to claw back some of the value through Capital Gains Tax on principal private residences or a proper property tax.

Once again a select group of residents who benefit from exchequer largesse are free to reap the benefits tax free while the broader population makes do with congested roads and poorly run bus services if available.

The recent proposals to build a hugely expensive Dart underground or Metro North are also unjustifiable if a sober cost benefit analysis cannot be provided. Committing billions on extravagant, possibly ruinous grands projets while low-hanging fruits such as cycleways and bus lanes remain untouched is simply illogical and illustrates a lack of critical thinking in the media and body politic.

– Yours, etc,

MATTHEW GLOVER

Lucan, Co Dublin.