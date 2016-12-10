Dangers of feeding the Phoenix Park deer

Sir, – On my daily commute through the Phoenix Park I am always aware of the presence of the deer population, and the steps one should take to avoid contact with same.

On December 5th at lunchtime, traffic came to a standstill on Chesterfield Avenue. A group of people with young children had left their cars and were feeding the deer who had encroached on to the cycle lane.

This practice can lead to a false sense of security and an increase in the accident rate, especially when darkness falls.

I urge visitors to the park to heed the advice of the park rangers and view the deer in safe areas. – Yours, etc,

TONY KILLEEN

Navan Road,

Dublin 7.