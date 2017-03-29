Sir, – The success of the Kerry footballer and garda in Dancing with the Stars can be seen as a kind of metaphor. A man with one perfect score beats a woman with three perfect scores in the final (“O’Mahony hits perfect score but phone vote seals win”, March 27th). What he has is the support of two large constituencies: the (predominantly male) GAA and gardaí; so although he is not the best dancer, he wins. Is there anyone who thinks that this only happens in dance competitions? – Yours, etc,

Prof PAT O’CONNOR,

Professor Emeritus

of Sociology

and Social Policy,

University of Limerick.