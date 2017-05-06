Sir, – The current controversy about the daily prayer in the Dáil reminds me of my first day of secondary education in a Catholic diocesan boarding school 50 years ago this coming September.

During the morning, when the various teachers came into the classroom, we stood and every lesson began with a short prayer. The first class after lunch was mathematics and when the teacher, a man not far short of retirement, noticed that we remained standing after he had sat down, he asked what we were waiting for. “The prayer, sir”, we chorused in reply. His response has remained imprinted on my brain ever since. He said, “There’s a time for prayer and a time for mathematics and this is a time for mathematics.”

They could do with some of his wisdom in the Dáil. – Yours, etc,

JIM CUNNINGHAM,

Swords, Co Dublin.

A chara, – Our TDs must be allowed to prioritise as much time as they want to debate the compulsory Dáil prayer and 30 seconds of silent reflection. They must be allowed this time but only after they create and implement an ambitious plan to radically improve Ireland over the immediate and long term.

Their plan, initially, must provide credible and impactful solutions that deter crime, tackle corruption, build an efficient healthcare service, excessively fund our education system, end homelessness, address debt and create an environment that genuinely encourages indigenous enterprises, nationwide.

The plan by our TDs must change our country’s culture, identify and promote values we want to instil, and develop an inspiring vision for Ireland that every citizen can believe in and wholeheartedly support.

Once this plan is proven to be working, then we can let our TDs get into a frenzy over prayer and reflection. – Is mise,

JASON POWER,

Dartry, Dublin 6.

A chara, – Why not replace the Dáil prayer with Ireland’s Call? – Is mise,

LOMAN Ó LOINGSIGH,

Dublin 24.

Sir, – We seem to have swapped one form of intolerant thinking for a more “liberal” version of same. These noisy cranks won’t be happy until all references to God in art, literature and the public sphere have been erased. – Yours, etc,

MARIE MURPHY,

Dublin 8.