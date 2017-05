Sir, – A lengthy debate in the Dáil regarding a brief silence (“Dáil split on prayer proposal to add 30 seconds of reflection”, May 2nd).

I’ll say nothing. – Yours, etc,

TOM GILSENAN,

Beaumont, Dublin 9.

Sir, – Perhaps we could require all religious ceremonies to begin by reading a paragraph from the Constitution to balance the new Dáil rules. – Yours, etc,

DAVID DOYLE,

Goatstown, Dublin 14.