Cyclists and sharing the roads

Sir, – Ever heard of the bike-share scheme in Seattle? It was discontinued as a result of low uptake in part due to their mandatory helmet law. Enforcing cyclists here to wear helmets will do little to improve their safety on our roads. However, such a law would be very effective at reducing cyclist numbers. Maybe that’s the whole point? – Yours, etc,

JOHN LEGGE,

Dún Laoghaire,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – Mark Dunne asks what he should wear as a pedestrian to protect himself from errant cyclists (April 19th). I don’t believe the onus should be on the more vulnerable to protect themselves, but if he asks the Garda,­it will probably tell him a helmet and hi-vis jacket will save his life. – Yours, etc.

BRIAN McARDLE,

Ashtown, Dublin 15.