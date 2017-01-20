Cyclists and pedestrians

Sir, – Frank Byrne almost met his Waterloo when encountering cyclists on the footpath (January 18th). Unfortunately, many cycle paths are created on footpaths, either as shared spaces or marked with white paint. Neither is fit for purpose for pedestrians or cyclists. This is a short-sighted attempt to save money.

Councillors should not approve such routes, and central government should greatly restrict their use. – Yours, etc,

EAMONN O’NEILL,

Templeogue,

Dublin 6W.

Sir, – When will the authorities do something about parked cars on cyclepaths? – Yours, etc,

MARY FALLON,

Dublin 3.