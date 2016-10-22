Cyclists and motorists

Sir, – As both a cyclist and car driver, I have noticed over the years that there are two types of people who use public roads – those who obey the law, are courteous and respectful of other road users; and those in the minority who are selfish, inconsiderate, and who think that the rules do not apply to them.

By my reckoning, I would say that the proportion of road users in the latter category is consistent, irrespective of what mode of transport they choose to use. – Yours, etc,

HUGH JAMES MARTIN,

Dublin 2.