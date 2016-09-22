Cyclists and footpaths

Sir, – Further to Michael Cullen’s letter (September 20th), in which he recounts seeing seven people breaking the law within 10 minutes, it should be a record, but is probably not.

Cycling on the footpath is not subject to a fixed-charge notice (on-the-spot fine), but it is against the law and is subject to a fine of up to €1,000, and possible imprisonment for three offences within 12 months.

This law should be enforced because cyclists do not have third-party insurance. If knocked down and injured by a cyclist, a pedestrian would be unlikely to obtain compensation. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL REGAN,

Donnybrook,

Dublin 4.