Cycling in the city

Sir, – I cycled a Dublinbikes bicycle into the city centre this morning. Once I crossed O’Connell Bridge from the northside, I had a game of chicken with the No 39 bus all the way to the Nassau Street bike station, never mind having to weave between the Luas tracks now in situ en route. It was truly terrifying!

I sincerely hope Dublin City Council is sufficiently providing for cycle lanes as an integral part of the Luas Cross City Project. – Yours, etc,

NIAMH SWEENEY,

Drumcondra, Dublin 9.