Cycling, helmets and safety

Sir, – The perennial debate about the pros and cons of cycling helmets appears to have found its way into the letters page. Speaking as a cyclist and intensive-care specialist, I have no doubts about the protection helmets offer. For the sceptics though, I can recommend a simple “n=1” experiment. Don a cycling helmet and hit yourself firmly on the head with a brick. Remove the helmet and repeat the manoeuvre. Detailed statistical analysis will probably not be required to reveal the difference. Note to younger readers: do not try this as a Young Scientists exhibition project. – Yours, etc,

BRIAN O’BRIEN,

Kinsale, Co Cork.

Sir, – My problem, as a cyclist, with other road users, is that car drivers do not signal at T-junctions, pedestrians ignore red lights and other cyclists also ignore red lights and cycle on footpaths; although, to be fair, the latter often do so for their own safety. Whatever the arguments, for and against, I shall continue to wear a helmet and a hi-vis vest. I feel safer that way, and I also say a prayer to my guardian angel as I set off. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL A CARROLL,

Mount Merrion, Co Dublin.

Sir, – If a key solution to minimising accidental injury is always to wear a helmet, then perhaps we should wear a helmet in all accident-prone situations, such as each morning in the shower, when we go up or down the stairs and when we drink alcohol. – Yours, etc,

LESLIE LAWLESS,

Dublin 4.