Sir, – I fully sympathise with Frank Byrne (January 18th). For health reasons I cycle to work. Yesterday I also nearly met my Waterloo in north Dublin when a bus attempted to “take me out” on a so-called “cycle path” . Unfortunately the “cyclepath” is on the main road. “Cyclepath” – the clue is in the name. Not. – Yours,etc,

MIKE MORAN,

Clontarf,

Dublin 3.